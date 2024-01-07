Avera Medical Minute
Augustana hockey falls short against Minnesota State Mankato 2-1

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was the second game of the weekend for Augustana hockey against Minnesota State Saturday night.

Starting things off in the second period. Augie goaltender Josh Kotai was great in net, and covers up the puck for a save in a flurry of bodies.

10 minutes to go, Mankato’s Sam Morton rips and hits his 15th goal of season to tie it up at 1 apiece.

Mavericks on a powerplay with two minutes to go, Adam Eisele scores to put up Mankato late.

Mankato would hold onto that lead and win 2-1.

