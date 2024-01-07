Avera Medical Minute
College Hoops: USD and SDSU women pick up wins at home

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit and Coyote women both had home matchups Saturday afternoon.

SDSU went up against Montana State.

In the 1st they wanted to play fast. Ellie Colbeck kicks it up the court to Brooklyn Meyer for the deuce.

In the second they showed their range off with a skip pass to Madison Mathiowetz who drains the three.

Then the other Meyer, Paige Meyer drives inside and gets the acrobatic layup to go.

This one would tighten up a little late, but the Jacks pull out a win 61 to 53.

USD matched up against Idaho State.

Yotes with the ball top of the key, Walker Demers slings it inside to Tori Deperry who seals the defender and hits the layup.

A little later on it’s Natalie Mazurek swinging it to Nicole Avila-Ambrosi-- who is hidden behind a couple of screens but she still drills the shot and extends the coyote advantage.

Then Grace Larkins walks it up the floor and jacks it from downtown. It dies on the back iron but drops in after the bounce. Yotes holding onto a big lead.

Working inside to outside now and it gets to Larkins again who drills the three ball, she had a double-double and was also honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.

USD rolls at home 73 to 47.

