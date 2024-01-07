Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now presents: THE ROAD TO FRISCO FCS Championship Pre-Game Show

By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Parker Brown
Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - All Roads Lead Here. South Dakota State’s season has built towards one moment: the chance to defend their FCS National Title.

Standing in their way, another storied FCS power looking to awaken their own echos of glory.

History will be made. Legacies will be forged.

And a champion will be crowned at the end of the road to Frisco!

It’s all down to this final game for the FCS championship and of course, the Jacks who have now won 28 straight games. 14 straight wins to end the season with the FCS championship last year and they’ve won 14 straight in defense of their title. They haven’t lost since the season opener last year at Iowa 7-3.

Watch the entire Pre-game show in the video player above. The FCS Championship game will be at 1:00 on KSFY (ABC). Stay tuned after the game for the post-game show!

