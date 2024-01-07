FCS players take challenge, raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Montana and SDSU are going to be playing the big game, but for some of the players in FCS football, the whole season has been a competition unlike any other.

Eleven players representing nine schools raised funds for a good cause. That was the vision of “The Challenge” by Northwestern Mutual, FCS Nation Radio and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

What began as an idea of FCS Nation Radio as an NIL deal opportunity, Northwestern Mutual came in as the main sponsor and some of the players are also interns with the company already.

The players were all recruited for the competition by Northwestern Mutual locations across the country and representatives from each branch that joined in were present in Frisco.

“They were very, very excited to be part of this and create some more impact for Alex’s Lemonade Stand and for childhood cancer research,” Chris Schenkel with Northwestern Mutual said. “They jumped in on it, they’ve been very passionate working and we really put this together on the fly just trying to create more impact which we absolutely have done.”

$45,000 was raised amongst the student-athletes during the season. An impressive feat, but in the first year of a friendly competition, someone needed to win the Lemon Trophy. That someone was University of South Dakota Quarterback Aiden Bouman.

“For off-field accomplishments, this has to be the top one,” Bouman expressed. “It’s unbelievable. The competition is for good. That’s the cool part about it. You know, you really want to compete because at the end of the day, wherever you end up, you’re last, you’re in the middle, doesn’t matter, you’re raising money for a great cause. I take a lot of pride. I thank everyone that donated and helped out.”

The student-athletes went through more competition for a “Frisco face-off.” Only four of the eleven were able to be present. The players plan to attend the championship game on Sunday.

Juggling the weight of everything being a student-athlete entails is difficult, yet surprisingly this competition wasn’t so much of a burden to bear when it was for a good cause.

“Ultimately, 40,000 compared to the grand scheme of things that they’ve raised is not a whole lot, but at the end of the day, this is going to continue for many, many more years. Who knows what fifteen, twenty years from now is going to look like? It’s pretty special to be a part of the first class of that,” Bouman said.

While they did name a winner of the competition, it’s pretty clear that there were no losers to this unique competition.

Participating Student-Athletes:

Aiden Bouman, University of South Dakota

C.J. Siegel, University of North Dakota

Quinton Hicks, South Dakota State University

Darnel Shillingford, Bryant University

Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State University

Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State University

Brian Williams, South Dakota State University

Zachary Clement, Southeastern Louisiana University

Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington University

Matthew Sluka, College of the Holy Cross

Zach Annexstad, Illinois State University



