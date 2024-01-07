Harrisburg boys and girls win close ones against Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the Harrisburg boys and girls faced off against Huron at home Saturday afternoon.

On the girl’s side.

In the 4th Sadie Mehrman drains the three-pointer from straight away to beat the shot clock for Harrisburg.

Close game until the very end.

Hamtyn Heinz then beats the shot clock horn and that gave Huron a 36-35 lead with two and a half minutes to play.

Harrisburg comes back down. Addy Wagner hits a huge three from the wing with 2:00 to play. Harrisburg hangs on and wins by four.

On the boy’s side.

5-1 top-ranked Harrisburg hosting 4-2 Huron.

Early on Harrisburg gets out a double team down in post and Braeden Feeldy kisses two off the glass for the home team.

Huron’s Blake Ellwein dribbles up the court and he stops and nails the three-pointer from straight away.

Maddox Plack hits an off-balance shot for two for Harrisburg.

This one also came down to the wire, Harrisburg won 58 to 53.

