Instant Classic: Mount Marty hits buzzer beater against Northwestern College

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday the Mount Marty Men were up against 15th-ranked Northwestern College. The game came down to the wire and became an instant classic.

Tied at 70 with .8 seconds left on the clock the Lancers in-bouned to Cole Bowen who threw up a prayer from 3/4 court.

The prayer was answered, and the Lancers completed the upset.

