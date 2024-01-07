Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mega Strong Fitness owners host SDSU watch party in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was all smiles for Jacks fans in Sioux Falls on Sunday as they watched the team win their second FCS Championship.

Dirk and Megan Kool of Mega Strong Fitness held a watch party for their clients at Shenanigans.

Dirk played for the Jacks in 2007 and was teammates with Head Coach Jimmy Rogers.

He said Rogers’ intensity on the field is contagious and as business owners, they try to push their clients the way Rogers pushes his student-athletes.

Dirk added Rogers’ demeanor spills over on his players and that’s been a big part of their success this year.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Police Lights Generic
Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.
Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid

Latest News

Nash Hutchmaker shows out as dual sport athlete for Nebraska
Nash Hutchmaker shows out as dual sport athlete for Nebraska
Following the conclusion of the South Dakota State Victory over Montana in the National Title...
Road to Frisco: Mark Ovenden recaps National Title Game with Kurtiss Riggs
Instant Classic: Mount Marty hits buzzer beater against Northwestern College
Instant Classic: Mount Marty hits buzzer beater against Northwestern College
SDSU Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick joined Mark O on Sunday to discuss the Jackrabbits’...
Road to Frisco Post-Game Reaction: Mason McCormick