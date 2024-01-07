Mega Strong Fitness owners host SDSU watch party in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was all smiles for Jacks fans in Sioux Falls on Sunday as they watched the team win their second FCS Championship.

Dirk and Megan Kool of Mega Strong Fitness held a watch party for their clients at Shenanigans.

Dirk played for the Jacks in 2007 and was teammates with Head Coach Jimmy Rogers.

He said Rogers’ intensity on the field is contagious and as business owners, they try to push their clients the way Rogers pushes his student-athletes.

Dirk added Rogers’ demeanor spills over on his players and that’s been a big part of their success this year.

