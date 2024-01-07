Nash Hutchmaker shows out as dual sport athlete for Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the best-- if not the best wrestlers in South Dakota history is Nash, “Polar Bear” Hutchmaker. In high school, he was a 4-time state champion. He went to Nebraska for football and is an active member on their roster. However, yesterday he made his return to the mat, and it went just how you would think.

Clock ticking down in the first period-- the Polar Bear quickly and forcefully flips his opponent Mason Ding-- and gets the pinfall.

The corn huskers will certainly enjoy having Hutchmaker putting in work for them both in the trenches on the gridiron and on the mat.

You can view the post HERE.

