Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nash Hutchmaker shows out as dual sport athlete for Nebraska

One of the best-- if not the best wrestlers in South Dakota history is Nash, “Polar Bear” Hutchmaker.
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the best-- if not the best wrestlers in South Dakota history is Nash, “Polar Bear” Hutchmaker. In high school, he was a 4-time state champion. He went to Nebraska for football and is an active member on their roster. However, yesterday he made his return to the mat, and it went just how you would think.

Clock ticking down in the first period-- the Polar Bear quickly and forcefully flips his opponent Mason Ding-- and gets the pinfall.

The corn huskers will certainly enjoy having Hutchmaker putting in work for them both in the trenches on the gridiron and on the mat.

You can view the post HERE.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Police Lights Generic
Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.
Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid

Latest News

Following the conclusion of the South Dakota State Victory over Montana in the National Title...
Road to Frisco: Mark Ovenden recaps National Title Game with Kurtiss Riggs
Instant Classic: Mount Marty hits buzzer beater against Northwestern College
Instant Classic: Mount Marty hits buzzer beater against Northwestern College
Dirk and Megan Kool of Mega Strong Fitness held a watch party for their clients at Shenanigans.
Mega Strong Fitness owners host SDSU watch party in Sioux Falls
SDSU Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick joined Mark O on Sunday to discuss the Jackrabbits’...
Road to Frisco Post-Game Reaction: Mason McCormick