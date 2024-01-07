The Pad Party collecting menstrual products for 14th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 14th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party is holding a menstrual product drive to benefit area women and families in need.

“This is an unspoken need that people have and it is something that until I heard a very impactful story about someone that needed these products that couldn’t afford them, that’s what tripped my trigger and made me realize I could do something very impactful,” said co-founder Katrina Lehr-McKinney.

Products can be dropped off inside designated boxes at local businesses from now until Jan. 15.

Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses between January 7 and January 16:

The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom – 421 N Phillips Ave. Suite 101

Elegant Mommy – 207 W 37th Street

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. – 311 E 12th Street

Sioux Falls Food Co+op – 207 W 37th Street

Look’s Marketplace – 500 E 69th Street

You can learn more about how to help the Pad Party on social media.

