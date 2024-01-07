Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Pad Party collecting menstrual products for 14th year

For the 14th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party is holding a menstrual product drive to benefit area women and families in need
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 14th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party is holding a menstrual product drive to benefit area women and families in need.

“This is an unspoken need that people have and it is something that until I heard a very impactful story about someone that needed these products that couldn’t afford them, that’s what tripped my trigger and made me realize I could do something very impactful,” said co-founder Katrina Lehr-McKinney.

Products can be dropped off inside designated boxes at local businesses from now until Jan. 15.

Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses between January 7 and January 16:

  • The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom – 421 N Phillips Ave. Suite 101
  • Elegant Mommy – 207 W 37th Street
  • The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. – 311 E 12th Street
  • Sioux Falls Food Co+op – 207 W 37th Street
  • Look’s Marketplace – 500 E 69th Street

You can learn more about how to help the Pad Party on social media.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid
Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.
Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors
B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Latest News

It was the second game of the weekend for Augustana hockey against Minnesota State Saturday...
Augustana hockey falls short against Minnesota State Mankato 2-1
There’s no way this football team has accomplished what it has over the last few years without...
Road to Frisco Player Profile: the Janke twins
For the 14th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party is holding a menstrual...
The Pad Party collecting menstrual products for 14th year
On Sunday, Montana and SDSU are going to be playing the big game, but for some of the players...
FCS players take challenge, raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand