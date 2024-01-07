Prep Basketball: Roosevelt Lincoln and Jefferson pick up victories Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Jefferson all had home games Saturday afternoon.

Starting off the the 4th ranked Jefferson Girls hosting Rapid City Stevens.

In the first half, it’s the post-play working for the Cavilers. Jayden Dunn takes the feed puts the move on and gets the shot to fall.

The Cavs also got it done on the glass. The 3-pointer rattles around and won’t go, but Dunn is there again to clean it up and get the bucket.

The Raiders can also clean up the glass-- Ellis can’t get the floater to fall-- Thomiah Poor Bear says no problem and gets the two-pointer.

However, Jefferson was too much to handle. Brinley Altenburg drives and splits the defense for a layup.

Jefferson wins 71 to 44.

The 3rd ranked Roosevelt boys hosted Rapid City Central.

Jackson Brouwer takes the feed pulls up and buries it from deep.

It wouldn’t take the Cobblers long to answer back. Senior Ryan Wetch wanted to show he could also catch and shoot so he does just that.

There were more than just 3′s in this one Jet Janvrin-- shows off his speed and drives in-- gets the foul for three the old-fashioned way.

The riders kicked up the defense a little later. Hayden Goff says-- I’ll take that-- turns on the jets and gets the fast break points.

Riders win 67 to 43.

The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots hosted Aberdeen Central.

In the second quarter, Edison Noll would get by his defender and show off the touch for two.

Lincoln also has a big man with some touch of his own. Garry Crowe takes the pass and dropsteps to make his defender look small on the layup.

The Golden Eagles answered back-- getting out on the fast break-- shot won’t fall-- but Grant Fitz plays janitor and cleans it up.

However, the Patriots overwhelmed Aberdeen. Senior Tate Schafer gets a step on his defender for the finger roll.

Lincoln win 65 to 45.

