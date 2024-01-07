Avera Medical Minute
REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defended their FCS title against the University of Montana Grizzlies, becoming back-to-back champions.

Fourth Quarter

A scoreless fourth quarter would lock in the win for the Jackrabbits.

Third Quarter

Montana received the ball to start the second half but fumbled the ball near midfield early in the quarter.

Mark Gronowski scored a rushing touchdown with 7:11 remaining in the 3rd.

Jadon Janke scored late in the 3rd, and a blocked extra point brought the Jacks’ lead to 20-3.

The Jacks forced a fumble quickly into Montana’s drive and brought it back for a field goal with a minute left in the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Jacks stopped Montana’s goal-line touchdown attempt to start the second quarter, turning it over on the 1-yard line.

Montana would get the ball back not long after with a Corbin Walker interception.

The Grizzlies opted to go for the field goal on 4th & 9, bringing the score to 7-3 with 10:51 in the second.

The score would remain 7-3 going into halftime.

First Quarter

South Dakota was on offense to start the game, and after a nearly 7-minute opening drive, Isaiah Davis scored a rushing touchdown to put the first points on the board.

Montana responded with a long first drive and ended the quarter with a 4th & goal on the 1-yard line.

Don’t forget to Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Fans packed the stadium to cheer on the Jacks.

The team arrived at the stadium a few hours before the game, to great fanfare from fans.

Among those in attendance on Sunday was Governor Kristi Noem.

