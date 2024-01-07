REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defended their FCS title against the University of Montana Grizzlies, becoming back-to-back champions.

Fourth Quarter

A scoreless fourth quarter would lock in the win for the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits win their second straight FCS title on Sunday against Montana (Dakota News Now)

Third Quarter

Montana received the ball to start the second half but fumbled the ball near midfield early in the quarter.

Mark Gronowski scored a rushing touchdown with 7:11 remaining in the 3rd.

Jadon Janke scored late in the 3rd, and a blocked extra point brought the Jacks’ lead to 20-3.

The Jacks forced a fumble quickly into Montana’s drive and brought it back for a field goal with a minute left in the quarter.

Back to back scores from Jadon Janke and Mark Gronowski as well as a field goal extend SDSU's lead to 23-3 (Dakota News Now)

Second Quarter

The Jacks stopped Montana’s goal-line touchdown attempt to start the second quarter, turning it over on the 1-yard line.

Montana would get the ball back not long after with a Corbin Walker interception.

The Grizzlies opted to go for the field goal on 4th & 9, bringing the score to 7-3 with 10:51 in the second.

The score would remain 7-3 going into halftime.

The Griz kicked a field goal, scoring the only points of the 2nd quarter (Dakota News Now)

First Quarter

South Dakota was on offense to start the game, and after a nearly 7-minute opening drive, Isaiah Davis scored a rushing touchdown to put the first points on the board.

Montana responded with a long first drive and ended the quarter with a 4th & goal on the 1-yard line.

The Jacks lead Montana 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. (Dakota News Now)

Jacks prep for FCS Championship game (Dakota News Now)

Fans packed the stadium to cheer on the Jacks.

Fans packed the stadium to watch the Jacks defend their FCS Championship title (Dakota News Now)

The team arrived at the stadium a few hours before the game, to great fanfare from fans.

Among those in attendance on Sunday was Governor Kristi Noem.

Governor Kristi Noem at FCS Championship in Frisco, TX (Dakota News Now)

