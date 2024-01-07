Road to Frisco: Jacks fans and alumni get hyped up for the big game on Sunday

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbits are preparing for the FCS Championship game tomorrow, and with any good preparation comes a rally.

The SDSU Pep Rally at Ford Center in Frisco kicked off at 4:00 p.m. and Mark O is there with the voice of the Jackrabbits, Tyler Merriam and a preview of the hype from SDSU fans looking for a repeat championship win.

