Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Road to Frisco: Jacks fans and alumni get hyped up for the big game on Sunday

The SDSU Pep Rally at Ford Center in Frisco kicked off at 4:00 p.m. and Mark O is there with a preview of the hype from SDSU fans looking for a repeat champions
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbits are preparing for the FCS Championship game tomorrow, and with any good preparation comes a rally.

The SDSU Pep Rally at Ford Center in Frisco kicked off at 4:00 p.m. and Mark O is there with the voice of the Jackrabbits, Tyler Merriam and a preview of the hype from SDSU fans looking for a repeat championship win.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid
Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.
Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors
B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Latest News

Our coverage of the team will continue tonight and tomorrow, including Saturday’s pep rally...
Road to Frisco: A busy day for the Jackrabbits ahead of tomorrow’s game
Men’s Basketball: USF triumphs at home and Augie falls
Men’s Basketball: USF triumphs at home and Augie falls
Augie hockey ties Mankato at the Premier Center
Augie hockey ties Mankato at the Premier Center
Montana’s expectations for first title game in over a decade
Montana’s expectations for first title game in over a decade