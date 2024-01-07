Road to Frisco EXCLUSIVE: Mark Gronowski awarded Walter Payton Award at FCS Awards Banquet

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota State looks to win the biggest team honor in their sport tomorrow, their Quarterback Mark Gronowski took home the biggest individual award Saturday night.

Zach Borg was at the Stats FCS Awards Banquet with the Jackrabbits and has the story.

The SDSU football program has always taken pride in its blue-collar approach, yet head coach Jimmy Rogers has gone out of his way at times this year to stump for Mark Grownoski to win the FCS’ version of the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Payton Award.

If he does, it would be the highest honor ever given to a South Dakota college football player.

The evening started with an award for Gronowski’s coach. Rogers received the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS National Coach of the Year. It’s the second straight year an SDSU coach has won the honor, as Jimmy follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, John Stiegelemeier.

“I really look at all awards as team awards. Football is a team game. I’m blessed to have the coaching staff that I do to lead this team that’s very talented and very mature to go out and to the things that we expect to do as a team. So surely honoring. Congratulations to all the other finalists but yeah, this is a team award for sure.” Rogers said.

The drama was saved for the end of the night. Gronowski, New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden waited to see who would be voted the winner of the 37th Walter Payton Award.

“It’s an honor. I can’t really do it without the guys around me. This is a team award first off. The offensive lineman, the playmakers around me, those are the guys that are the real guys, and it’s a real team award but it’s an honor to win it. It’s even more special being a Bears fan growing up, hearing my dad talking about Walter Payton and the 1985 Bears all the time, it’s just a great honor to be a Chicago guy and win this award. It’s really special.” Gronowski said.

So now there’s just one thing left to win. The thing Rogers and Gronowski want most of all. Another national championship trophy.

