Road to Frisco Player Profile: the Janke twins

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits take the field here at Toyota Stadium on Sunday for their championship game against Montana, it will be the end of an era for an incredibly talented senior group that’s stuck together all this time and put together a 28-game win streak.

But for a pair of these Jackrabbits, the Janke twins, it will be even more emotional and sentimental.

They’re twins! And it’s the last time they’ll ever play in a football game together.

“When I think about it on a bigger level, it’s both of our lives together, and when you think about our entire lives, we’ve done everything together, we’ve had a lot of success together, and we’re going to try and finish it at the top of the mountain on Sunday,” Jaxon Janke said.

“Phenomenal workers. They got great focus and they can come out and deliver in big moments and that’s what I would say. They don’t shy away from the moment,” SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said.

There’s no way this football team has accomplished what it has over the last few years without the Janke twins. They have been dynamite. If you look at their stats, they’ve both contributed pretty much equally. Which is funny because you wouldn’t know it, well actually you would know it, well actually you would know it if you know them, but they are very competitive with each other.

“You know we compete just who wakes up earliest in the morning or vice versa who can sleep in the longest! Depends on the day,” Jaxon said.

“I feel like we’re always being compared to one another, whether it’s in school or sports or anything in between, and Jaxon’s been a great brother to me and he’s a great, I don’t want to say role model because I think we’ve both been role models to each other in different aspects, but someone that I like to model my life off of. And I try to outdo him every single day,” Jadon Janke said.

“I love watching them bicker with each other! It’s like they’ve been married forever, like an old married couple! The competition between them like with anything is hilarious to watch! I might sprinkle something in there to maybe start a little argument just for my own entertainment or whatever! But those guys are my brothers, they’re lifelong friends, they’ve meant a lot to me and I’m just glad they’re on our team,” SDSU Senior Offensive Lineman Garret Greenfield said.

So it’s the end of an era for all of the seniors and in particular these two Madison natives as they try to win yet another championship and that’s what they’ve set out to do all season long.

Don’t forget our pregame show is at noon on Sunday and the game is at 1:00 p.m. on ABC and KSFY.

