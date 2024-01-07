Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Road to Frisco: Tailgaters get the party started before 1:00 kickoff

By Mark Ovenden and Parker Brown
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kickoff for the FCS Championship game in Frisco is at 1:00 p.m., but some die-hard fans started their tailgating festivities early Sunday morning.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Parker Brown met with some fans and you can watch the story in the video player above.

Don’t forget to Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.
Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors
Police Lights Generic
Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid

Latest News

As South Dakota State looks to win the biggest team honor in their sport tomorrow, their...
Road to Frisco EXCLUSIVE: Mark Gronowski awarded Walter Payton Award at FCS Awards Banquet
It was the second game of the weekend for Augustana hockey against Minnesota State Saturday...
Augustana hockey falls short against Minnesota State Mankato 2-1
Jankes talk about final home game in home state Friday for SDSU
Road to Frisco Player Profile: the Janke twins
FCS players take challenge, raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand
FCS players take challenge, raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand