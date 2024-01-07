Road to Frisco: Tailgaters get the party started before 1:00 kickoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kickoff for the FCS Championship game in Frisco is at 1:00 p.m., but some die-hard fans started their tailgating festivities early Sunday morning.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Parker Brown met with some fans and you can watch the story in the video player above.

Don’t forget to Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.