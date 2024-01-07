Sno-Throw Dart Tournament back for 26th year with national competitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual dart tournament began on Friday and continued over the weekend at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

The 26th annual Sno-Throw Dart Tournament will be the biggest they’ve held so far, with Team USA competing alongside teams from Nebraska, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Pierre areas.

“South Dakota has had some of the most elite players in the country for years now and they have come through our system,” said Tournament Director Nate Knuth. “Some of them have even been junior darters that I had 12 years ago and now they are playing on Team USA. It’s really exciting to see these players as they have gotten better in their abilities as they have gotten older.”

The event wraps up on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.