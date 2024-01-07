Snow moves in tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Sunday. Highs are going to be in the 20s around the viewing area. The wind will stay light today, as well.

As we look ahead to Monday, Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the southeastern parts of the area, including Sioux Falls. We’re declaring Monday a First Alert Weather Day for the southeastern parts of the area including the Sioux Falls region as we monitor the track of the next storm system. Widespread totals of 4 to 6 inches of new snowfall are looking likely for those in the winter weather alerts.

As some lingering snow chances will exist for Wednesday through Friday, we’ll be focusing on the dangerous cold building in with lows falling well below zero. Next Thursday through the weekend will also be First Alert Weather Days due to the bitter cold. High temperatures will be in the single digits above zero for most of us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.