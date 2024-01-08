Crews respond to a morning fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A house fire Monday morning in Sioux City resulted in one person going to the hospital.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at 1114 Jennings Street. When crews got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the one occupant inside the home was able to escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other people or pets inside the home at the time of the fire.

The home was red-tagged after receiving heavy fire and smoke damage.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

