Crews respond to a morning fire in Sioux City
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A house fire Monday morning in Sioux City resulted in one person going to the hospital.
According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at 1114 Jennings Street. When crews got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home.
Sioux City Fire Rescue says the one occupant inside the home was able to escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other people or pets inside the home at the time of the fire.
The home was red-tagged after receiving heavy fire and smoke damage.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.
