Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Legislative preview; Thune discusses Southern border, A.I. guardrails

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we look ahead to the start of the 2024 South Dakota legislative session.

House Majority Leader Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) joins us in studio to discuss some of the priorities this session, including education and funding for new prisons.

We also sit down with Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) ahead of Congress reconvening this week to talk about the need for tightening security at the U.S-Mexico border, guardrails for artificial intelligence, and what he’s looking for from the Republican Presidential nominee.

And we hear from Gov. Noem after she campaigned for former President Donald Trump, including whether should would consider a Vice Presidential nomination.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Police Lights Generic
Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
Jankes talk about final home game in home state Friday for SDSU
Road to Frisco Player Profile: the Janke twins
REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3
REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3

Latest News

Matters of the State 1-7-2023
Jackrabbits Offensive Lineman Garret Greenfield spoke with Mark about the brotherhood he...
Garret Greenfield Talks about FCS Championship Win
Jackrabbits Running Back Isaiah Davis spoke with Zach about the team effort that won them...
SDSU Running Back Reaction to FCS Championship Win
Jackrabbits Wide Receivers Jaxon and Jadon Janke spoke with Zach about their final game...
SDSU Twins Win Back to Back FCS Championships