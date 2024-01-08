Matters of the State: Legislative preview; Thune discusses Southern border, A.I. guardrails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we look ahead to the start of the 2024 South Dakota legislative session.

House Majority Leader Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) joins us in studio to discuss some of the priorities this session, including education and funding for new prisons.

We also sit down with Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) ahead of Congress reconvening this week to talk about the need for tightening security at the U.S-Mexico border, guardrails for artificial intelligence, and what he’s looking for from the Republican Presidential nominee.

And we hear from Gov. Noem after she campaigned for former President Donald Trump, including whether should would consider a Vice Presidential nomination.

