Minnesota Attorney General sues dairy farm for millions in wage theft

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced one of the largest wage theft lawsuits in state history on Monday, January 8.

The civil lawsuit against Evergreen Acres claims the large dairy farm failed to pay at least $3 million dollars in workers’ wages, illegally charged rent for substandard housing, and maintained a culture of fear and violence to discourage people from reporting.

The lawsuit claims Evergreen Acres shaved both regular and overtime hours from paychecks, failed to pay wages at the beginning and end of workers’ employment, and unlawfully deducted rent for substandard onsite housing that fails to meet standards of habitability under Minnesota law.

“Every worker deserves to take home every dollar they earn and live with dignity, safety, and respect. That Evergreen systemically and deliberately deprived its employees’ of all the wages they have earned is a shock to the conscience, and the conditions under which its employees live are abhorrent and illegal,” said Attorney General Ellison. “My office will fight to make sure the hardworking people who put food on our tables can afford to feed their own families and live in safe housing. We will also fight to make sure that businesses who play by the rules are not unfairly undercut by those who unlawfully exploit vulnerable workers and tenants.”

Ellison says Evergreen has employed hundreds of people over the last 3 years — who worked long and demanding hours under dangerous conditions — at its facilities in Stearns and redwood counties. The attorney general says many are unauthorized workers from Mexico who speak little or no English.

Evergreen also acts as a landlord, making unauthorized deductions from its employees’ paychecks for the substandard housing it leases to them. The suit alleges that Evergreen’s employee housing violates Minnesota’s most basic health and safety standards. For example, some workers live in windowless “bedrooms” with plywood walls, unfinished electrical sockets, and only space heaters for warmth. Some employees live in housing with no onsite toilet. Other workers have lived in garages, haphazardly converted barns, and other buildings not fit for human habitation. Most of this rental housing appears to have severe insect infestations, pervasive microbial growth, and other health and safety issues.

The lawsuit alleges Evergreen tired to cover it all up by refusing to document employment practices in writing, falsifying paystubs, and destroying timecards, among other things.

Evergreen reportedly cultivated a workplace culture of fear, violence, and intimidation, and discouraged workers from complaining about their pay and housing through threats of violence and threats to call the police. Despite these attempts to silence their employees, dozens of workers have come forward to speak out against these employment and housing violations.

“I want to thank the courageous workers who came forward, despite Evergreen’s threats, to help our Office hold Evergreen accountable for its numerous violations of the law. Without them, this action would not have been possible,” Attorney General Ellison added.

The Attorney General is seeking to stop Evergreen’s alleged failure to pay its employees all the wages they have earned, stop its violations of Minnesota’s housing habitability standards and tenant protections, and fully remediate the harm its unlawful practices have caused to its employees, including by restituting employees’ earned and unpaid wages. The lawsuit also asks for liquidated damages, civil penalties, costs, and attorney’s fees.

Filing a complaint as a worker

Workers with concerns or complaints about systematic violations of state and federal wage laws can contact the Attorney General’s Office through its online complaint form (available in Spanish or English) or by calling (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota). Spanish-speaking agents of the Attorney General’s Office are available.

Evergreen workers can find more information about the Attorney General’s enforcement action, housing resources, and deferred action here and are encouraged to contact investigators David Pegg (651-278-2276; David.pegg@ag.state.mn.us) and Maria Minvielle (651-300-7524; maria.minviellemontes@ag.state.mn.us).

