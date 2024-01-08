One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sioux City where at least one person has died.

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a disturbance at the parking ramp of the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but KTIV’s reporter at the scene has confirmed a deceased individual at the parking ramp. No identifying information or cause of death has been released.

Sgt. Tom Gill with Sioux City Police says the officers involved in the shooting are okay, just shaken up from the incident. Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation is the agency investigating this shooting.

The Hard Rock’s parking ramp will be closed until the investigation is completed. The Sioux City Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KTIV. All rights reserved.