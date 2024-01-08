Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Sioux City

SCPD is investigating an officer involved shooting
SCPD is investigating an officer involved shooting(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin and Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sioux City where at least one person has died.

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a disturbance at the parking ramp of the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but KTIV’s reporter at the scene has confirmed a deceased individual at the parking ramp. No identifying information or cause of death has been released.

Sgt. Tom Gill with Sioux City Police says the officers involved in the shooting are okay, just shaken up from the incident. Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation is the agency investigating this shooting.

The Hard Rock’s parking ramp will be closed until the investigation is completed. The Sioux City Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Police Lights Generic
Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
Jankes talk about final home game in home state Friday for SDSU
Road to Frisco Player Profile: the Janke twins
REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3
REPEAT CHAMPIONS: South Dakota State shuts down Montana in Frisco, 23-3

Latest News

Kalen DeBoer’s Washington Huskies take on Michigan
Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies take on Michigan
The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.
Supreme Court hears oral argument on Noem’s request for advisory opinion
Snow crews respond to first big snow of the season
Send us your weather photos
The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is open but delays and cancellations are likely Monday...
Sioux Falls Airport expecting delays & cancellations because of snow