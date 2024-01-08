Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Airport expecting delays & cancellations because of snow

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is open but delays and cancellations are likely Monday...
The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is open but delays and cancellations are likely Monday because of the snow.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is open but delays and cancellations are likely Monday because of the snow.

In a Facebook post, the airport says it’s snow teams are working hard to keep the runways clear.

It’s recommending travelers reach out to their airlines directly for flight information.

You can go to the airport website for arrivals and departures.

