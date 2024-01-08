Sioux Falls Airport expecting delays & cancellations because of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is open but delays and cancellations are likely Monday because of the snow.

In a Facebook post, the airport says it’s snow teams are working hard to keep the runways clear.

It’s recommending travelers reach out to their airlines directly for flight information.

You can go to the airport website for arrivals and departures.

