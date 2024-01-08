Avera Medical Minute
Snow and wind continues today

Bitter cold settles in later this week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we look ahead to Monday, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for the southeastern parts of the area, including Sioux Falls. We’ve declared today a First Alert Weather Day for the southeastern parts of the area including the Sioux Falls region. Additional snowfall accumulations will be possible today with some parts of the region picking up another 3 to 5 inches of snow on top of what’s already fallen. Wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Widespread totals of 6 or more inches of new snowfall are looking likely for those in the winter weather alerts.

Tuesday will be a much quieter, cooler day. As some lingering snow chances will exist for Wednesday through Friday, we’ll be focusing on the dangerous cold building in with lows falling well below zero. Next Thursday through the weekend will also be First Alert Weather Days due to the bitter cold. High temperatures will be in the single digits above zero for most of us with lows in the teens below zero.

It’s not going to get much warmer heading into next week. Highs will finally get back into the teens by next Wednesday with lows creeping back above zero. It does look like we’ll be dry heading into next week.

