Supreme Court to hear oral argument on Noem’s request for advisory opinion

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has set an oral argument on Monday for Gov. Kristi Noem’s request for an advisory opinion regarding the interpretation of a provision of Article III Section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution.

Oral argument for the case has been set for 11 a.m. in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the State Capitol in Pierre. The time for oral argument is:

Governor: 20 minutes

Legislature: 20 minutes

Attorney General: 20 minutes

The argument is open to the public and will also be livestreamed via the UJS website at ujs.sd.gov.

