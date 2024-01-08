Avera Medical Minute
Supreme Court to hear oral argument on Noem’s request for advisory opinion

The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.
The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.(Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has set an oral argument on Monday for Gov. Kristi Noem’s request for an advisory opinion regarding the interpretation of a provision of Article III Section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution.

Oral argument for the case has been set for 11 a.m. in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the State Capitol in Pierre. The time for oral argument is:

Governor: 20 minutes

Legislature: 20 minutes

Attorney General: 20 minutes

The argument is open to the public and will also be livestreamed via the UJS website at ujs.sd.gov.

