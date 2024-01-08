Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Finishing strong, after a tough start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackson Peck is finishing high school strong, after a tougher start at James Valley Christian High School.

“Jackson’s freshman year was a bit of a challenge, because of what happened with his mom being hospitalized for Covid,” said JVC Academic Advisor Tom Brantner.

“And we knew if she got it it, would be pretty serious. But when she did get it, it was just kind of like a big wakeup call and everything. And when she did get it. I obviously went home. Just didn’t come back because i wanted to be able to see my mom when she was in the hospital and stuff,” said Jackson.

Mom overcame that bout with Covid, and is doing well now. And Jackson’s grades have improved every year.

“And he just continues to push himself to be the best student he can be. We just actually joked today about how he’s gone from algebra one, and the grades he’s got there to pulling A’s in calculus. His response was, yeah I work hard now,” said Tom.

“I want to do the best that I possibly can. And I just think working harder, is better now, than not being to do stuff later,” said Jackson.

He’s stayed busy playing soccer, basketball, and track and field, along with band, and student council. He’s not sure where he wants to go to college, but knows what he’s interested in.

“I kind of knew that I wanted to be an engineer for like a long time,” said Jackson.

“He is looking to do a job shadow next semester, to give him for more background in the field. There’s a lot of different types of engineering to go into. He’s just weighing his options right now,” said Tom.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to what I’m going to do next. I’m really excited to see where it goes,” said Jackson.

For being named out Scholar of the Week, Jackson gets a $250 scholarship from the Dakota Energy Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

