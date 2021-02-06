SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Overtime Sports Grill and Gateway Lounge here in Sioux Falls are hoping their weekend Super Bowl specials will help draw in extra customers.

Jeff Dougherty, owner of the Overtime, says their famous super nachos are definitely going to be one of the main deals to bring in fans this Sunday

Another key piece to reaching customers will be both curbside pickup and delivery options which are quickly becoming some of the restaurant’s biggest sellers.

“Guests have been really since the pandemic hit about doing more to go and people staying home and stuff so we’re just expecting more in the area” says Dougherty.

While the Super Bowl promises to bring in more customers than usual the same safety measures are being used to keep them safe amidst the pandemic.

Keeping people safe and comfortable while still feeling the Super Bowl atmosphere is the biggest goal of restaurants this weekend.

Customers have been at the forefront of keeping small businesses alive, but Jackson Rentchler wants to thank Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs for their help as well.

“We owe Andy Reid a few cheeseburgers cause obviously COVID-19 slowed us down, but it really has the Kansas City Chiefs have really brought the crowd back it’s not what it was a year ago without a doubt but it’s getting there, and Sunday should be a great day.”

Both restaurants have dozens of TV’s to keep football fans entertained throughout Super Bowl weekend.

