How to get a copy of a Dakota News Now story
Looking for a copy of a local story that aired on Dakota News Now? You can purchase a DVD or digital download of a story so it’s yours to keep.
Please contact one of the following companies:
1623 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Phone: (800) 408-3178
Viewers referred by Gray Television (Dakota News Now’s parent company) will be charged a maximum of $99 per CD, DVD, transcript, or digital download for a clip of 10 minutes or less.
When requesting a copy, make sure you can provide a brief description of the story, what day it aired, and the newscast during which it aired.
Copies are only available for 60 days after a story's initial air date.
Bill Werner
Business Development
Phone: (480) 834-2814
Alfred Cox
Director, Business Development
333 West 39th Street, Suite 902
New York, New York 10018
Phone: (646) 274-5596
Phone: (866) 263-1291
Order Online: www.findmyclip.com
Fees are determined by the monitoring companies.