How to get a copy of a Dakota News Now story

(KSFY)
Published: Mar. 3, 2016 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for a copy of a local story that aired on Dakota News Now? You can purchase a DVD or digital download of a story so it’s yours to keep.

Please contact one of the following companies:

Universal Information Services

1623 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Phone: (800) 408-3178

Viewers referred by Gray Television (Dakota News Now’s parent company) will be charged a maximum of $99 per CD, DVD, transcript, or digital download for a clip of 10 minutes or less.

When requesting a copy, make sure you can provide a brief description of the story, what day it aired, and the newscast during which it aired.

Copies are only available for 60 days after a story's initial air date.

BurrellesLuce

Bill Werner

Business Development

Phone: (480) 834-2814

Alfred Cox

Director, Business Development

333 West 39th Street, Suite 902

New York, New York 10018

Phone: (646) 274-5596

Critical Mention

Phone: (866) 263-1291

Order Online: www.findmyclip.com

Fees are determined by the monitoring companies.

