Nutrition Program Assistance available to seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

The South Dakota Department of Human Services is reminding the state’s elderly population that assistance is available through the department’s nutrition program.

The program provides access to healthy meals, which are an important part of maintaining overall health. Education and counseling about food safety and healthy eating is a part of the service provided.

“DHS, in partnership with our nutrition program providers, is committed to helping older adults maintain their nutritional health during this public health emergency,” DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said.

The nutrition program is targeted at adults age 60 and older who are in the greatest social and economic need. The Adult Nutrition program is authorized under Title III-C of the Older Americans Act, and there are no income guidelines for this program.

All meals are provided on a voluntary donation basis. Individuals may sign up for meals directly with a nutrition provider in your area.

For a complete list of nutrition providers and locations, please visit http://sdnutrition.net/ or call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673 if you are experiencing difficulty in finding a nutrition site in your area.

Additional nutrition options may be available for those individuals under the age of 60 with qualifying disabilities. Please contact Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673 to learn more.