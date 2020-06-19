1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash near Gettysburg

A two-vehicle crash in central South Dakota left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

The crash took place Thursday night on U.S. Highway 212 west of Gettysburg.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car was headed west when the driver lost control on a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.

A passenger in the car, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car received life-threatening injuries. Authorities say neither were wearing a seat a belt.

The 19-year-old man driving the pickup was uninjured.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Officials say charges are pending against both drivers. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

