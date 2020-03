Authorities say one person was hospitalized following an early morning fire at home in central Sioux Falls.

Crews received a report of a fire at Spring Avenue near 13th Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but one person was hospitalized with respiratory injuries, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The duplex received some smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.