1 killed, 1 hurt in West River crash

Authorities say a single-vehicle crash in western South Dakota left one person dead and another injured.

The accident took place Sunday night on U.S. Highway 18 east of Oelrichs.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car was headed west when it left the roadway, drove into the ditch and rolled.

Troopers say the 25-year-old man driving the car was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.