1 killed by falling tractor attachment near Cedar Rapids

Authorities say a person has died in a farming accident south of Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies and medics were called Thursday afternoon to the area southeast of the city's airport.

Arriving emergency responders found a tractor with a collapsed attachment that had fallen on the tractor's driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver's name pending notification of family members.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)