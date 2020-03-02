1 killed in I-29 crash in Deuel County

Authorities say a crash between a car and a semi truck in eastern South Dakota left one person dead.

The accident took place Friday on Interstate 29 near Toronto.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi braked suddenly for two dogs running across the interstate. A 2013 Mazda Sport driving behind the truck rear-ended the trailer.

The 60-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt. No one else was involved in the crash.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts..

The name of the victim has not yet been released.