1 killed in crash near Parkston

Authorities say a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County left one person dead.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on South Dakota Highway 44 two miles west of Parkston.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 30-year-old woman was driving west when she lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

No one else was involved in the crash.