$1 million cash bond in fatal Rapid City apartment beating

Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a man accused in a fatal beating at an apartment in Rapid City.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Mexican is charged with second-degree murder in the brutal beating of Harry Black Bear Saturday. Mexican appeared in Pennington County Court Monday by video from the jail.

The prosecution has not commented on a motive for the slaying or if the two knew each other.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said Mexican left the 48-year-old victim in a pool of blood and covered in blood at the Palms Apartments. The Rapid City Journal reports Bogue rejected the defense request for a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

