UPDATE: No new COVID-19 deaths, 68 new cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m.

Health officials say a new COVID-19 death listed on the South Dakota Department of Health's website was a mistake.

State Epidemiologist said Tuesday the new death was posted erroneously, and that the state's death total remains at 11.

The state recorded 68 new cases, bringing the total to 2,313. Officials also confirmed 76 new recoveries Tuesday increasing the total to 1,392.

___________

Original story:

Authorities say another person has died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tuesday's new confirmed death bring the total number of deaths due to the disease in the state to 12.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed an additional 68 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,313.

South Dakota also saw 76 new recoveries Tuesday. A total of 1,392 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered, meaning there are currently 909 active cases.

Sixty-nine people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

