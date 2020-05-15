1 new COVID-19 death in South Dakota Friday; active cases, hospitalizations decrease

State health officials say another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19, though active cases and current hospitalizations dropped Friday.

The state recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,887. Active cases dropped by 43 to 1,269 due to a large number of new recoveries.

Friday's death increases the state's total to 44. Officials say the new death was a woman over age 80 who lived in Minnehaha County.

Current hospitalizations dropped by five to 80 on Friday. Dr. David Basel of Avera Health tells Dakota News Now this is an important statistic because it is not affected by many of the variables that impact total case numbers, particularly the amount of tests performed.

The state recorded 137 new recoveries, bringing that total to 2,574.

While the state recorded a larger number of positive cases than it had in recent days, the state also processed a larger number of tests. The state processed over 900 tests Friday; that number had hovered in the 600s in recent days. Roughly 10 percent of Friday's tests were positive.

