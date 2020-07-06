10-year-old Sioux Falls girl takes on '50-yard challenge'

There’s a challenge that’s now gained support from over 100-thousand people world-wide. It’s called the 50-yard challenge, where kids offer their lawn moving service for free to 50 people in need.

And so far, more than 700 kids have joined.

This challenge was started by a man in Alabama. Now, kids all across the country have taken part.

Most recently, a 10-year-old girl in Sioux Falls is stepping up to help out.

Isabella found out about the 50-yard challenge through her grandma.

Isabella said, “I’m really interested in charity work and all of that and she told me about this guy named Rodney Smith Jr. He runs this organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.”

Rodney started the company to inspire both boys and girls to give back to their community.

He created the 50 Yard Challenge for kids. They aim to cut 50 lawns for free for those who are disabled, the elderly, single mothers, and veterans.

Rodney said, “That takes a burden off their chest and that can free up some extra funds.”

And Isabella wasted no time getting herself signed up online.

Regina Boeve, Isabella’s mother, said, “One day we were saying, ‘Hey, we should look into this,’ and she said, ‘Oh I already did it,’ and we were like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Before she knew it, she had safety glasses, earplugs, and a t-shirt mailed right to her doorstep.

On Monday, Isabella completed her 3rd lawn.

She says she’s not stopping anytime soon, “I want to do it because I like mowing lawns and it’s fun to help people out. It feels good.”

According to the website, out of the 5 people participating in South Dakota, Isabella is the only girl.

Rodney said, “Especially the young ladies, you know, that’s a beautiful thing to see as well. I tell some of the guys that join the program that a lot of these girls can out move you, they really can!”

Rodney’s not the only one impressed with Isabella’s commitment.

Regina said, “I’m so proud. I learn from her every day. She thinks of things I haven’t even thought of.”

Cole Boeve, her father, said, “She makes better choices than I do sometimes. So, it’s good to look to her and it’s impressive. It shows that you can learn from anybody.”

Mowing 50 lawns are no easy feat. Isabella says she’s a little it nervous to tackle the challenge.

So, I asked Rodney if he has any words of encouragement for her.

“No challenge is too big. You can do this. Just take it one lawn at a time and you’re making a huge impact in your community. Keep up the great work.”

Isabella says her goal is to be completed with the ’50-Yard Challenge’ by next Spring.