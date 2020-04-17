101 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday

South Dakota saw an additional 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.

The state now has 1,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Of the new numbers, 93 cases are in Minnehaha County, six in Lincoln County, and two in Brown County. 36 of the new cases are Smithfield employees.

Officials say the state recorded 84 new recoveries, bringing the total 457.

A total of 63 people diagnosed with the disease have required hospitalization at some point with 45 currently hospitalized.

The state reported one new death in Minnehaha County on Thursday, bringing that total to seven. The Associated Press reports a worker at Smithfield Foods died due to COVID-19. Officials have not confirmed whether this is a new death reported Thursday, but the details they gave match the age range and county of the employee.

