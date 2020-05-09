100Miles100DaysSF challenges Sioux Falls community to exercise during pandemic

Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken, is challenging the people of Sioux Falls to exercise 100 miles in 100 days.

The challenge started in April and will end in July.

If you see somebody on the bike trail, or sidewalk, and they take their phone out and take a selfie, chances are they are going to post it on social media using #100Miles100DaysSF.

The challenge is simple. Either walk, run, or bike 100 Miles in 100 Days.

Mayor TenHaken says getting outside and being active can really help people during this pandemic.

Mayor TenHaken said, “The goal of it being, I really saw a lot of people struggling with the mental ramifications with what’s going on with COVID.” He added, “Studies have shown that exercise is good for your immunization system.”

The challenge is a way for people to get some exercise, and also bring them together.

“The reaction has been incredible. Even though we are apart during this time, this is something that has united people, so they can see other people participating in this and they kind of feel like they are a part of a larger team,” the Mayor said.

Each week prizes will be handed out, and at the end Mayor TenHaken will pick one person, or family, to win a new bike.

The award is desirable, but the personal gain is priceless.

Mayor TenHaken said, “It’s something unique to say ‘I ran or walked 100 miles in 100 days. I essentially walked to Sioux City and back’ if you think of it like that. That's a big accomplishment for people.”

Usually when people sign up for a race, they get a T-shirt. Well, Mayor TenHaken teamed up with Cows and Cacti to make an officially shirt of the challenge, and with each purchase of a shirt a donation is given to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

Co-founder of Cows and Cacti Lindsay Willers said, “For every shirt sold, every single purchase, we give back $10 to the One Sioux Falls Fund. It gives us a platform to be able to help the Mayor, help the community and provide something that’s of worth to people as well.”

In a time where assistance is needed, Cows and Cacti felt this was their chance to give back.

Co-founder of Cows and Cacti Amber Blom added, “As human beings we have this innate desire to give back, and that was really important for our company and a great way to give back to Sioux Falls.”

Cows and Cacti say they’ve raised nearly 2,000 dollars for the One Sioux Falls Fund in just 2 weeks, and they say that as the challenge goes on, they plan to sell more than just T-Shirts to help donate.