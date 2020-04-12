104 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday in South Dakota

State health officials confirmed 104 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Sunday, bringing the state's total to 730 cases.

It's the first time over 100 cases were confirmed in a single day in the state since officials began monitoring the spread of the disease last month.

The state's death total due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at six. A total of 43 cases have involved hospitalizations.

197 people have recovered from the disease since being diagnosed.

The Sioux Falls area remains by the far the main hot spot in South Dakota. 527 cases have been confirmed in Minnehaha County, with another 46 confirmed in Lincoln County. Those cases make up over 75 percent of the states confirmed totals.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website