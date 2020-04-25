107 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Saturday

An additional 107 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Dakota Saturday, bringing the state's total cases to 2,147.

The state also recorded an additional 33 recoveries Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,223. South Dakota currently has 914 active cases.

There were no additional deaths reported Saturday. So far, ten people have died due to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Most the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha County reported 89 new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 1,796.

Sixty-one people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state. A total of 128 people have required hospitalization at some point.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website