11 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota; 5 more recoveries

Health officials say 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota, most of those in Minnehaha County.

In addition to the new cases announced Wednesday, five more people have recovered from the disease.

The 11-case jump is the biggest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota since monitoring began.

Eight of the new cases are in Minnehaha County, bringing its total to 13. The county now matches Beadle County for the most confirmed cases in South Dakota.

There is also an additional case in Brown County, bringing its total to two. Lincoln and Meade counties also have their first confirmed cases.

The new cases bring the state's total to 41, according to the Department of Health's COVID-19 website. Thirteen of those patients have recovered.

One person, a Pennington County man, has died from the disease.

There are 268 tests pending in the state lab, and hundreds more pending in private labs. A total of 819 people have tested negative for COVID-19.