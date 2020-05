Health officials confirmed 112 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing South Dakota's total to 4,468; however, no new deaths were reported.

There are currently 1,081 active cases as well as 90 hospitalizations.

Cases continue growing in several counties outside the Sioux Falls area.

Beadle County recorded 19 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 98.

Pennington County saw the biggest increase Friday with 27 new cases.