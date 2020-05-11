114th Fighter Wing to honor COVID-19 responders with flyovers

Fighters from the South Dakota Air National Guard will conduct a series of flyovers over communities across the state to honor fellow Americans working to fight the coronavirus.

The 114th Fighter Wing will fly over health care facilities at nine eastern South Dakota communities on May 16.

“This Armed Forces Day, we would like to salute our fellow Americans working hard to keep South Dakotans safe,” said Col. Mark Morrell, 114th Fighter Wing commander. “They have demonstrated true commitment and selfless service, and this is our way of saying thank you.”

Morrell said the operation serves to show appreciation for health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four F-16 Falcons will fly over hospitals in the following cities (times are approximate):

Brookings: 1:10-1:20 p.m.

Watertown: 1:20-1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen: 1:35-1:45 p.m.

Pierre: 1:55-2:05 p.m.

Huron: 2:10-2:20 p.m.

Mitchell: 2:20-2:30 p.m.

Yankton: 2:30-2:40 p.m.

Vermillion: 2:35-2:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls: 2:50-3:00 p.m.

Morrell said the flyover is part of the wing's regularly scheduled training missions. He said people are encouraged to step outside to view the flyovers.