138 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Monday

State health officials say 138 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Dakota Monday, marking the biggest one-day increase in positive tests so far in the state.

Monday's total brings South Dakota's total cases to 868. The state's death total remained unchanged at six.

A total of 204 patients diagnosed with the disease have recovered, an increase of ten from the previous day.

So far, 44 COVID-19 cases have required the patient to be hospitalized at some point in their treatment.

Over 80 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases are in the Sioux Falls. Officials described Smithfield Foods' meat processing plant in the city as a "hot spot." State health officials said Monday of the 654 cases in Minnehaha County, 350 involve people who work at Smithfield. The plant has temporarily closed due to the outbreak.

