143 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday; 1 additional death

South Dakota saw an additional 143 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's death total due to the disease rose to seven.

The state now has 1,311 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state reported one new death in Minnehaha County, bringing that total to seven. The Associated Press reports a worker at Smithfield Foods died due to COVID-19; officials have not confirmed whether this is the new death reported Thursday.

Officials say the state recorded 44 new recoveries, bringing the total 373. This means 931 of the state's COVID-19 cases are active.

The state also reported an additional four hospitalizations due to the disease. A total of 55 people diagnosed with the disease have required hospitalization at some point.

Sioux Falls cases continue to rise

Cases in Minnehaha County passed 1,000 Thursday. The county has an additional 131 cases, bringing its total to 1065. Lincoln County confirmed six new cases, bringing its total to 71. The Sioux Falls metro area accounts for over 86 percent of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Smithfield Foods employees account for 598 of the state's total cases, while an additional 135 are due to direct contact with an employee, according to State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton. The 733 cases connected to Smithfield account for 55 percent of the state's total. The plant is temporarily closed due to the outbreak there.

Hamlin, Jerauld, Lake, Moody, Pennington, and Yankton counties each had one new confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday.

Clayton said Thursday that the state is working to break down cases by ethnicity. He said Asian-Americans in South Dakota are currently experiencing a higher-than-average rate of COVID-19. The state has not yet released a case-by-ethnicity breakdown.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 response page>