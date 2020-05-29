16 year old business owner aims at giving back

"My business is called 'Cozy's for the Cure,' I founded it in May of 2015 after my Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I sew little products, our most popular product is called the coffee cup cozy, we hand sew them to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation," said Jordan Phillips, Owner of Cozy's for the Cure.

"My original goal was to raise around $150 for the Komen Foundation, and within three months it was $5,000, within a year it was $1,600, and today we've raised over $100,000," Phillips said.

"She took off on her own and just did it, and the idea that she did it because she wanted so desperately to help me recover, it was just beyond touching," said Nicole Phillips, Jordan's Mother.

"It grew into this thing where all of a sudden we're going to New York and getting to speak at the World Trade Center about Cozy's for the Cure to all of these businesses,, that was just incredible," said Jordan Phillips.

"Watching Jordan at a boardroom table present her idea at a table present her idea to a buyer at Walmart, it was the coolest thing," said Nicole Phillips.

"After COVID-19 started to take over our lives, I had people on Facebook message me and say 'Hey I really think you should start making masks,' at that point I realized the next logical step was to start making masks," Jordan said.

"I feel like it's able to reach so many more people, and it's something that really can affect peoples day to day lives on a greater scale. Hopefully I don't have to make them forever. I'd love to be able to live in a world where we don't have to deal with COVID anymore," Jordan said.

"Jordan could do anything in her life and I would be proud of her," Nicole said.