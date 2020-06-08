17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Sioux Falls riot

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder as police say he fired several rounds at law enforcement at the protest turned riot at the Empire Mall on May 31.

Police say they reviewed video captured at the incident and a found 17-year-old Decimas Jesus Laurelez at first throwing rocks, then pulling a handgun from his waistband, pointing in the direction of officers and firing several shots.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 6 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, and Riot. The warrant carries a $100,000 cash bond.