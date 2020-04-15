180 new COVID-19 cases reported as South Dakota cases surpass 1,000

Health officials say an additional 180 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,168.

Wednesday's total is the state's largest one-day increase thus far. However, the state's death total due to COVID-19 remained at six.

The state also recorded an additional 68 recoveries, bringing that total to 329.

An additional six cases required hospitalizations, bringing the total cases that have required hospitalization at some point to 51. Officials have not said how many patients are currently hospitalized due to the disease.

Nearly all the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area. 166 new cases are in Minnehaha County, while Lincoln County has an additional ten. In total, the two counties account for 999 cases - 85 percent of the state's total.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 80 of the new cases are employees at Smithfield Foods, bringing the total cases involving employees there to 518. An additional 126 cases are connected to the Smithfield Outbreak. The meat processing plant recently closed due to the outbreak.

South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said one of the new cases involved a prisoner at at the Jameson Annex in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. She said that inmate has been quarantined.

